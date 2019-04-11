Egg Harbor Township library events

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System has a variety of events planned in upcoming weeks. The library is at 1 Swift Avenue and may be reached by calling 609-927-8664.
The following is a list of events coming to the township branch:
SPRING BASKET CONTEST
The library will hold a Spring Basket Contest from April 1-13, during regular branch hours.The contest is open to ages 6 to 12. Take a guess at how many things are in our spring basket.The closest guess wins the basket.
STEM CHALLENGE DAYS
The township branch will hold a STEM challenge days 4 p.m. Thursday, May 9. The program is for kids ages 6 to 12, and registration is required. Libraries are great places to explore STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and let creativity come alive. All materials will be provided for the STEM-themed activity, which will be building bridges.
Please advise staff of any food allergies.
EHT BOOK GROUP
The library will host a book group for adults 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2. Join us for lively discussions and good company. The May choice will be "A Man Called Ove," by Fredrik Backman, about a grumpy curmudgeon who clashes with his new neighbors.
COMPUTER HELP AT THE LIBRARY
The library will offer free adult computer help 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23. Registration is required. Have our librarians help you with most Microsoft Office programs, researching information online, setting up and using email, or other computer questions you may have. We can help you with your own computer, Apple/Android smartphone or tablet as well.
SPRING FLOWER CRAFT
The library will offer a children’s craft event 11 am. Saturday, April 13. Registration for the free program is required. Children are invited to the library to participate in welcoming spring with a flower craft.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS
The library invites kids ages 12-18 to participate in a Dungeons & Dragons game with other enthusiasts 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13.
READ & PLAY BABY STORYTIME
The library invites little ones between the ages of 6 months and 2 years old and their parents to Read & Play Baby Storytime 10:30 a.m. Mondays, April 15 through May 20. There is also a 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays program April 17 through May 22. Registration is required for any session. Come enjoy stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, fingerplays, snacks and more. Please advise staff of any food allergies.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIMES
The library invites all preschoolers to its morning storytimes 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays April 16 through May 23. There is also a bedtime storytime 6 p.m. Wednesdays April 17 until May 22.
The activities are suggested for ages 3 to 5, and registration is required. Come hear stories, play games, eat snacks, do crafts and have fun! Please advise staff of any food allergies.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT
The township branch invites all to its monthly family movie nights 6 p.m. Tuesdays, April 16 and May 7. Bring the kids to enjoy a family-friendly film and popcorn. Please advise of any food allergies.
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD
The library will host monthly Teen Advisory Board meetings 4 p.m. Thursdays, April 18 and May 16. TAB is a volunteering opportunity for ages 13 to 18 in which teens recommend books and events they would like to see at the library. Snacks are provided; please advise staff of any food allergies.
FAMILY BOARD GAME NIGHT
The library will host a Family Board Game Night 5 p.m. Thursday, April 25. The program is open to all ages 5 and up, and their caregivers. Come enjoy a family night of board games.
MAXIMIZING SOCIAL SECURITY
The township branch will hold a free Social Security seminar for adults 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Registration is required. Marc Catona, president of the Society for Financial Awareness, explores how to get the most out of your Social Security.
INTRO TO E-BOOKS & MORE
The township branch will lead a class in all the cool digital resources your library offers 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 30. Registration is required. Tour our e-book collections and learn how to download and access e-books and digital magazines, listen to free streaming music and much more.