Egg Harbor Township Library Events

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township branch of the Atlantic County Library System is located at 1 Swift Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-927-8664.
A variety of programs are planned at the township library branch:
Valentine Candy-Counting Contest
The library will hold a Valentine candy-counting contest for kids from Friday, Feb. 1 through Wednesday, Feb. 13, during regular branch hours. Ages 6-12 can enter for a chance to win the candy by guessing closest to the correct number.
Black history month celebration series
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor Township will host a special series of five events in honor of Black History Month this February: Friday, February 1 features Famous African-Americans at 3 pm for all ages. Come participate in the kick-off of the month-long celebration with a museum display of famous African-Americans and their historical contributions.
On Saturday, February 9 at 2 pm there will be a jazz concert for all ages. Come see a vintage jazz band perform a concert highlighting African-American composers and performers.
On Friday, February 15 at 3 pm, all are welcome to attend a presentation on African-American music from Africa.
On Saturday, February 16 at 1 pm, come view and participate in an African cultural fashion show for all ages. Registration for the program is required.
On Sunday, February 23 all are invited to a World Culture Potluck Dinner from 11:30 am-1 pm. Bring food from your culture, and participate in tasting dishes from all over the world. Please advise staff of any food allergies.
Cooking Matters for Kids
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor Township will hold its last two classes in the “Cooking Matters for Kids“ workshop series for ages 8-12 on Saturday, February 2 from 2-5 pm, and Tuesday, February 5 from 5-8 pm. Registration is required; please register for individual classes. Presented by The Community Food Bank of New Jersey, the free program will teach kids both nutrition and basic cooking skills. Please notify staff of any food allergies.
Read & Play baby Storytime
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor Township invites little ones between the ages of 6 months-2 years old and their parents to Read & Play Baby Storytime on Mondays, February 4-March 18 at 10:30 am (Note: There are no sessions on February 11 or February 18). There is also a Wednesday morning program, February 6-March 20 at 10:30 am.
Registration is required for any session. Come enjoy stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, fingerplays, snacks and more. Please advise staff of any food allergies.
Preschool Storytimes
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor Township invites all preschoolers to its morning storytimes on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 am beginning February 5 through March 21. There is also a bedtime storytime every Wednesday at 6 pm beginning February 6 until March 13. The activities are suggested for ages 3 to 5, and registration is required. Come hear stories, play games, eat snacks, do crafts and have fun! Please advise staff of any food allergies.
Stem Challenge Day
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor Township holds STEM challenge days on Thursdays, February 7 and March 7 at 4 pm. The programs are for kids ages 6-12, and registration is required. Please register for individual classes. Libraries are great places to explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and let creativity come alive! All materials will be provided for the fun STEM-themed activity each month:
February — Valentine Zip Line
March — Making Earthquakes
EHT Book group
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor Township will host a monthly book group for adults on Thursdays, February 7 and March 7 at 6:30 pm. Join us for lively discussions and good company. The February focus will be The Real Lolita: The Kidnapping of Sally Horner and the Novel That Scandalized the World, by Sarah Weinman; and the March selection is The Summer Before the War, by Helen Simonson.
Board Game Night
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor Township will host monthly Family Board Game Nights on Thursdays, February 14 and March 14 from 4-8 pm. The program is open to all ages 5 and up, and their caregivers. Come enjoy a family night of board games.
Computer help at the library
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor Township will offer free adult computer help on Thursdays, February 14 and 28, and March 14 and 28 at 6 pm. Registration is required for any session. Have our librarians help you with most Microsoft Office programs, researching information online, setting up and using email, or other computer questions you may have. We can help you with your own computer, Apple/Android smartphone or tablet as well.
Junior cooking class
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor Township will host a Junior Cooking Class on Tuesday, February 19 at 6 pm for ages 6-12. Registration for the free event is required. Victoria Leach of ShopRite will be presenting a cooking class for kids. Please advise staff of any food allergies.
Teen Advisory Board
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor Township will host monthly Teen Advisory Board (TAB) meetings on Thursdays, February 21 and March 21 at 4 pm. TAB is a volunteering opportunity for ages 13 to 18 in which teens recommend books and events they would like to see at the library. Snacks are provided; please advise staff of any food allergies.
Chair Yoga
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor Township offers chair yoga for adults on February 23 at 10 am Registration is required. Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting in a chair or using a chair for support, and incorporates the breathing style and mind/body benefits of a traditional class.
Family Movie Night
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor Township invites all to its monthly family nights on Tuesday, February 26; and Wednesday, March 27, at 6 pm. Come bring the kids to enjoy a family-friendly film and popcorn. Please advise of any food allergies.
Maximizing Social Security
Atlantic County Library System/Egg Harbor Township will hold a free Social Security seminar for adults on Thursday, February 28 at 6 pm. Registration is required. Marc Catona, president of the Society for Financial Awareness, explores how to get the most out of your Social Security.