EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Representatives from the township Municipal Utilities Authority announced Wednesday, Oct. 2, that residents will see the rate go up on their sewer bill for the first time in four years.
The authority announced the planned increase during its annual presentation to the Township Committee.
The MUA, which owns and operates the township’s sanitary sewerage facilities, will propose an $8 increase to its annual service fee to be placed on the next township budget, authority engineer Vince Polistina said at the meeting.
Polistina cited several reasons for the increase. One factor, he said, was the demolition of certain commercial sites, including parts of the Shore Mall.
While residential customers pay a base rate, Polistina said, commercial properties pay that same base rate plus an excess rate.
A reduction in commercial property reduces the revenue the MUA derives from that excess rate, he said.
Another factor leading to the sewage fee increase was the increase in charges the MUA pays to the Atlantic County Utility Authority treatment plant. The ACUA charges the township based on the percentage of flow with surrounding municipalities that also get their water treated there. Since Atlantic City’s flow has decreased, Egg Harbor Township’s flow has increased and so have the charges, he said.
Lastly, Polistina cited the competition between contractors as another reason for the fee increase. He said many smaller contractors have gone out of business since Hurricane Sandy in 2012, resulting in a lack of competitive bid prices for MUA construction projects.
According to Polistina, the township’s sewage service fee has remained at $332 per year since 2015. But even with the increase to $340, the township will still hold its place as the third lowest rate in the county.
The MUA serves 13,600 residential customers and 600 commercial properties. The township has about 22 miles of sewer and 52 pump stations, Polistina said.
“Despite the geographical area and all the pipes and all the pumps stations, we're still the third lowest, which is very good,” Polistina said.
Polistina also reported that this year, the MUA has seen an increase in revenue from connection fees. New construction projects, such as the Walmart on the Black Horse Pike and other residential sites, brought in about $400,000 in revenue in 2019. That number is up from $160,000 in revenue from connection fees last year.
The MUA also announced it will continue its shared services with the ACUA and its operation of Linwood’s sanitary sewer system.
In other business, the committee met with police Chief Michael Steinman and Sgt. Lawrence Graham to discuss a plan for parking and several road closures, with the exception of local traffic, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Fleming’s Pumpkin Run, a large-scale car show that will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at 353 Zion Road.
“I want traffic flowing,” Mayor Paul W. Hodson said. “We’re taking a risk here. I’m getting calls from all over the country about these cars, and we’ve got to get it right.”
The committee also recognized Oct. 10 as Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day in the township.
The committee’s next meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the municipal building, 3515 Bargaintown Road.
