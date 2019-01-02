Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Egg Harbor Township names new mayor

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — For the first time in more than two decades, the year began with someone other than James “Sonny” McCullough at the helm of the township’s governing body. 

Republican Paul W. Hodson was named chairman of the Township Committee on Wednesday and will serve as mayor for 2019.

McCullough chose not to seek re-election in November after selling his Seaview Harbor home and moving to Atlantic City.

Hodson, nominated by fellow Committeeman Joe Cafero, has served on the Township Committee since 2006 and as deputy mayor for six years. He was sworn in by state Sen. Chris Brown, R-2nd, surrounded by his family and said he was honored to serve the residents.

Cafero also nominated Republican Laura Pfrommer as deputy mayor. Pfrommer has served on the committee since 2012. She is also a member of the Planning Board and has served on the Zoning Board and Economic Development Commission. The deputy mayor was sworn in by Brown.

Also sworn in to take the seats previously held by McCullough and former Committeeman Frank Finnerty were former Atlantic County Sheriff Frank Balles and educator Andrew Parker. Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson swore in Balles, calling him truly one of the good guys. Freeholder John Risley swore in Parker and said he is confident the committee's first-ever black member will bring the same energy and enthusiasm to the governing body that he brings to education.

PHOTOS of EHT Mayor Sonny McCullough's last Township Committee meeting

1 of 10

Tags

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.