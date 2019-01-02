Egg Harbor Township names new mayor

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — For the first time in more than two decades, the year began with someone other than James “Sonny” McCullough at the helm of the township’s governing body.
Republican Paul W. Hodson was named chairman of the Township Committee on Wednesday and will serve as mayor for 2019.
McCullough chose not to seek re-election in November after selling his Seaview Harbor home and moving to Atlantic City.
Hodson, nominated by fellow Committeeman Joe Cafero, has served on the Township Committee since 2006 and as deputy mayor for six years. He was sworn in by state Sen. Chris Brown, R-2nd, surrounded by his family and said he was honored to serve the residents.
Cafero also nominated Republican Laura Pfrommer as deputy mayor. Pfrommer has served on the committee since 2012. She is also a member of the Planning Board and has served on the Zoning Board and Economic Development Commission. The deputy mayor was sworn in by Brown.
Also sworn in to take the seats previously held by McCullough and former Committeeman Frank Finnerty were former Atlantic County Sheriff Frank Balles and educator Andrew Parker. Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson swore in Balles, calling him truly one of the good guys. Freeholder John Risley swore in Parker and said he is confident the committee's first-ever black member will bring the same energy and enthusiasm to the governing body that he brings to education.