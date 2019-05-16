You are the owner of this article.
The Current of Egg Harbor Township

Egg Harbor Township native receives Fulbright Summer Institute scholarship

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sheridan Waterfall, of Egg Harbor Township, has received a place in a Fulbright Summer Institute to study at the University of Westminster, one of the most prestigious and selective summer scholarship programs operating worldwide.

Waterfall has been selected by the U.S.-U.K. Fulbright Commission to experience the U.K. on a three-week summer program. This Summer Institute has a theme of Future Leaders in a Global Age and the institute offers Waterfall a unique opportunity to live and learn in an international context while studying art, media and culture in London. The Summer Institutes form part of the U.S.-U.K. Fulbright Commission’s work to promote leadership, learning and empathy between nations through educational exchange.

"I felt incredibly honored and excited to receive a place in the Fulbright Summer Program. I hope to strengthen my leadership abilities in an international context while further developing as a designer studying in a cultural capital of the world," Waterfall said.

"Personally, I am thrilled to learn and grow beyond my limited understanding of the environment where I was raised. I want to understand other ways of thinking and approaches to study. I am looking forward to immersing myself in every opportunity that is offered to me and bringing back a broader understanding to help me became a more effective leader and a more insightful artist," she said.

Fulbright Summer Institutes cover participants’ major costs and provide them with a distinctive support and cultural education program, including comprehensive pre-departure guidance, enrichment opportunities in-country and an opportunity to be part of the Fulbright alumni network.

The commission selects participants through a rigorous application and interview process. In making these awards, the commission looks not only for academic excellence but a focused application, a range of extracurricular and community activities, demonstrated ambassadorial skills and a plan to give back to the recipient’s home country upon returning.

Penny Egan CBE, executive director of the U.S.-U.K. Fulbright Commission, said, “Study abroad is a truly transformative experience for so many of those who are able to participate in it. I know this year’s cohort will make the most of this opportunity to immerse themselves in British culture, and I’m sure this experience will leave a lasting impression on both the Summer Institute participants and on those they meet and mingle with during their time here.”

