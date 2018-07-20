EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Families gathered at the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve the morning of July 14 to enjoy the weather and take part in a scavenger hunt in which children and their families walked the trails and searched for clues.
“We’re trying to raise awareness for the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve,” said Kim Steinen, the organizer of the event. “It’s been here for about eight years, and not a lot of people know that it’s here.”
Participants were given a list of items to find in the park, but instead of physically removing them, participants took photos, a more environmentally friendly approach.
As a reward for completing their scavenger hunt lists, children were given goodie bags that included prizes such as flower seeds, candy and gift cards.
The event was sponsored by multiple businesses. Wawa provided drinks for the kids, Chick-fil-A donated gift cards and Ace Hardware donated seeds for the children’s goodie bags.
“It’s a quiet, nice place for people to come with their families to walk around, walk through the trails, walk down by the water,” said Steinen. “By having the scavenger hunt, people are going to know to come here, and then they’re going to know that it’s a good place to bring your family.”