Egg Harbor Township offers commercial lot for sale

The Township Committee, through an In Rem Tax Foreclosure, took ownership of a commercial lot within the Offshore Commercial Park at 116 E. Parkway Drive.
The township has no use for the lot and is offering it for sale.
The sale of the property is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the Municipal Building, Conference Room 108.
The minimum bid for the lot and is $90,000 and is sold “as is” to the highest bidder through an open competitive bidding process. The successful bidder is required to post a deposit of 10% of the minimum price by cash or certified bank check.
If any anyone has any questions concerning the sale of this property, they should contact township Administrator Peter J. Miller at 609‐927‐4027 or via email pmiller@ehtgov.org.