Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Ameri L. Lawrence, 24, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, attempt to elude police Dec. 20.
John D. Alessi, 59, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI, possession of heroin Dec. 20.
Candace L. Fuscellaro, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with shoplifting on Dec 20.
Denzell Q. Davenport, 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property Dec. 21.
Steven F. Sabatino, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Dec. 22.
Jonathan G. Lopez, 29, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief with damage, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, criminal restraint with risk of injury Dec. 23.
Abigail G. Carey, 25, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension, possession of paraphernalia Dec. 23.
Matthew B. Brogan, 30, of Tuckerton, was arrested and charged with hindering, possession of paraphernalia Dec. 23.
Jeffrey T. Andricci, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Dec. 24, 2019.
Derrick K. Gyening, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana Dec. 25.
Davi F. Kane, 54, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose Dec. 25.
Megan A. Flinn, 24, of Northfield, was arrested and charged with DWI, possession of CDS, possession of paraphernalia Dec. 25.
Katarina Labusvelcic, 42, of Astoria, was arrested and charged with DWI on Dec. 25.
Velissa Villantoy, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of moveable property, conspiracy Dec. 26.
Robert W. Rain, 70, of Bridgeton, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Dec. 27.
Khalil V. Watts, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with theft of a bicycle Dec. 27.
Keniya Natasha Pipkin, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Dec. 27.
Shante Y. Richardson, 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Dec. 27.
Neil J. Alzamora, 58, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Dec. 27.
Brian N. Correa, 18, of Somers Point, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, failed to give CDS to police Dec. 27.
Susan L. Mckeone, 63, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Dec. 27.
Michael D. Wolfe, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Dec. 28.
Ramon E. Martinez-Nery, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, harassment Dec. 28.
Michael Wagner Smith, 46, of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of moveable property Dec. 29.
Kevin B. Mcnair, 34, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Dec. 29.
Belinda J. Hamid, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia Dec. 30.
Charles W. Jobe, 33, of Del Haven, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Dec. 30.
David P. Tomes, 34, of Villas, was arrested and charged with conspiracy Dec. 30.
Howard C. Hayes, 50, of Villas, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Dec. 30.
Jesus M. Lopez-Sanchez, 35, of Ventnor, was arrested and charged with DWI on Dec. 31.
Robert D. Hewlett, 50, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Jan 1.
Cristina O. Santiago, 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with DWI on Jan 1.
Richard J. Lettieri, 19, of Mastic Beach, New York, was arrested and charged with theft of moveable property, eluding police, hindering Jan 1.
