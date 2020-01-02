Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Shelia Y. Rose, 60, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Dec. 14.
Raymond R. Klotz, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of toxic chemical, possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 14.
Gabrielle I. Alston, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with simple assault Dec. 15.
Bernie Johnson, 49, of Absecon, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of controlled dangerous substance, distribution of CDS Dec. 15.
Darren J. Gehringer, 50, of Hammonton, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 16.
Shyhiem E. Dixon, 25, of Bronx, was arrested and charged with DWI Dec. 17.
Juwan A. Miller, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of CDS in a vehicle Dec. 18.
Yashira M. Cruz, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with simple assault Dec. 19.
Jose Villanueva-Perez, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia Dec. 19.
Kiara J. Faulkner, 21, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief Dec. 19.
