Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter - December 7-14, 2018

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Nan B. Moore, 61, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with theft by deception.
Shavon S. Jones, 39, of Mays Landing, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with shoplifting.
Donn L. Cross 3rd, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with shoplifting.
Angie Ramirez, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with hindering/obstruction.
Angelique M. Lopez-Robles, 24, of Somers Point, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Juan R. Torres, 19, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Kyle R. Rowland, 26, of Williamstown, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with driving under influence.
Adam J. Davis, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with criminal mischief, improper behavior.
William S. Rapp, 28, of Marlton, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with simple assault.
Monay A. Hassan, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Charles J. Brooks, 22, of Bronx, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Evencio Sanchez Duran, 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with forgery.
John Ragsdale-Thomas, 23, of Sharon Hill, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with shoplifting.
Mariah Gooden, 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with shoplifting.
Timothy M. Barrus, 35, of Ocean View, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with possession of weapon, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kelly L. Underwood, 37, of Ocean View, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with possession of weapon, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Nasir M. Scott, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Scott W. Ionno, 35, of Petersburg, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Maresh L. Robinson-Cintron, 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with driving under influence.
Alejo Nicholas Burno, 36, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with driving under influence.
Jonathan Wilson, 19, of Northfield, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel D. Dutton, 37, of Mays Landing, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with driving under influence.
