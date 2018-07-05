Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Steven R. Hackett, 37, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested June 22 by Officer Jonathan Nieves and charged with shoplifting.
Davi F. Kane, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 22 by Officer Ronald Koons and charged with shoplifting.
Tara E. Mays, 20, of New Britain, Pennsylvania, was arrested June 23 by Officer Richard Vogt an charged with exhibiting a fake driver's license.
Michael J. Guariglia, 45, of Tuckerton, was arrested June 23 by Officer Melvin Laramore and charged with shoplifting.
Celena L. Bastian, 38, of Tuckerton, was arrested by Officer Steven McKenney and charged with shoplifting, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (crack cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joscelyn Cojuium-Orozco, 24, of Trenton, was arrested by Officer Alekhine Pahang and charged with shoplifting.
Erika P. Molina, 21, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 24 by Officer Alekhine Pahang and charged with shoplifting.
David J. Schnepp, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 24 by Officer Michael Keeping and charged with simple assault.
Steven J. Santana, 47, Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 24 by Officer Benjamin Kollman and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of CDS (crystal meth).
John C. Slotterback, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested by Officer Raymond Wilson and charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.
Matthew J. Kalodner, 42, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 26 by Officer Carl Peterson and charged with assault on police (threatened to use weapon), false 911 call, resisting arrest, obstruction and fictitious reports.
Keith R. Owens, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 26 by Officer Matthew Hann and charged with shoplifting.
William R. Sleezer, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 26 by Officer Jacob Hunter and charged with hindering apprehension.
Andre L. Street, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 26 by Officer Raymond Wilson and charged with simple assault, resisting arrest and refusing to be fingerprinted.
Cynthia E. Coraccio, 45, of Manahawkin, was arrested June 23 by Officer Jonathan Nieves and charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia (hypodermic syringes).