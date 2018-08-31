Niles J. Chambers, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
John A. Sauer III, 35, of Waretown, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with shoplifting.
James E. Kraus, 62, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with shoplifting.
Robert L. Hand, 56, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Krysta L. Mills, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with simple assault.
Steven D. Grant-Wiley, 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.
Janee A. Browne, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of marijuana.
Jalissa R. Pettigrew, 30, of Mays Landing, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with shoplifting.
Carlos A. Feliz-Maria, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.
Ivan Arias-Vasquez, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…
Lamar A. Lisbon, 35, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with possession of marijuana, failure to give CDS to police, tampering with physical evidence and obstruction.
Migdalia Almodovar, 39, of Vineland, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with possession of marijuana and failure to give CDS to police.
Matthew B. Brogan, 29, of Tuckerton, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Abigial G. Carey, 24, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Joshua Whaley, 18, of Mays Landing, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with shoplifting and theft.