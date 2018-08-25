Krysta L. Mills, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with simple assault.
Michael I. Jones, 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with assault on police, possession of marijuana, improper behavior, resisting arrest and obstruction.
Jonathan S. Wilson, 19, of Northfield, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance on school property, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacturing/distributing CDS.
Joseph B. Satathite, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Anthony A. Cosenza, 32, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 10
Jamar A. Perry, 40, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of CDS.
Andrew J. Carey, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with defiant trespass.
Andrew Felker, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Steven D. Couplin, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adel Mansour, 47, of South Carolina, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with stalking, harassment and defiant trespass.
Ray Wells, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with assault by auto.
Marco Gutierrez, 31, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and defiant trespass.
Rynita O. Rector, 33, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with possession of CDS and failure to surrender CDS.
Rashad L. Kinlaw, 23, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of marijuana.
Timothy Q. Kinlaw, 37, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with possession of CDS and failure to surrender CDS.
Sheena R. Sewell, 33, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with shoplifting.
Taji O. Francis, 35, of Brick Township, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with hindering.
Keison N. Burr, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with burglary, theft of movable property and criminal mischief.
Abdullah T. Abdullah, 41, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with simple assault.