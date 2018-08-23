Anthony A. Cosenza, 32, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with shoplifting.
Thomas J. McCabe, 49, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with simple assault.
Sabrina Ford, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with credit card theft, credit card fraud and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Ronald G. Worrall, 60, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with driving while intoxicated and assault by auto.
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…
Shawn M. Dansby, 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with DWI.
Andrew J. Carey, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with defiant trespassing.
Angela K. Nader, 54, of Philadelphia, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with DWI and refusal.
Pete A. Gonzalez, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
Matthew J. Larned, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with shoplifting.
Howard W. Poole, 40, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with shoplifting.
Paula J. Poole, 51, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with shoplifting.
Jairo M. Montes, 28, of Ventnor, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with DWI.
Andrew J. Carey, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with defiant trespassing.
Hitu Patel, 53, of Mays Landing, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with DWI and refusal.
Melissa L. Jeffries, 42, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with DWI and possession of Xanax.