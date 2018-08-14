Tracey Kluska, 44, of Ocean View, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with possession of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, clonazepam and Xanax, poss of with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic syringe.
Rachel P. Bowers, 28, of Marmora, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with possession of heroin.
Giovanna M. Dente, 29, of Franklinville, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with simple assault and criminal mischief.
Robert A. Vaino, 42, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with possession of a destructive device and person prohibited to have weapons.
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…
Ciera M. Johnson, 29, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with theft of movable property.
Andiel J. Colon-Rosario, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with forgery.
Jose J. Mercado, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Brian A. Williams, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Jorge Pedraza-Aguirre, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with DWI.
Marian M. Cowart, 37, of Mays Landing, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with DWI and refusal.
Lee K. Dixon, 55, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with simple assault.
Erving Johnson, 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with simple assault.
Anthony Narvaez, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with simple assault and criminal restraint.
Nathan D. Burner, 34, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of CDS and failed to surrender to law enforcement.
Paul J. Revak, 34, of Villas, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with possession of heroin.
Ashley A. Mitchell, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with shoplifting.
Erica R. Watt, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with credit card theft and credit card fraud.
Kyle A. Glass, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with DWI, refusal, terroristic threats, criminal restraint and simple assault.
Charles R. Blank IV, 42, of Somers Point, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with shoplifting.
Stephen Walchak III, 28, of Linwood, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with shoplifting.
Dennis H. Scheffey, 50, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 30 and charged with possession of a weapon (pocket knife) and terroristic threats.
Nicholas Leguillow, 45, of Hewlett, New York, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with DWI and refusal.