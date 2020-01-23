Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Leah M. Ortiz, 23, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Jan. 10.
Jasmine N. Smith, 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting, possession of marijuana Jan. 10.
Lemar M. Andrews, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with burglary, simple assault, criminal mischief Jan. 11.
Edward J. Crouch, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, distribution of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, failure to give CDS to police on Jan 13.
Nicholas J. Peel, 34, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Jan. 13.
Maria L. Rivas, 38, of Vineland, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana Jan. 13.
Juan P. Santana, 41, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property Jan. 13.
Anthony A. Dorsey, 50, of Atlantic City, and was charged with shoplifting Jan. 14.
Brandi P. Kirkland, 37, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Jan. 14.
Jason T. Ross, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia Jan. 14.
Caitlin M. Milburn, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with hindering Jan. 15.
Davi F. Kane, 54, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, unlawful possession of a weapon Jan. 15.
Richard E. Peak, 59, of Ventnor, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Jan. 16.
Roberto C. Vidanos-Martinez, 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, hindering Jan. 16.
