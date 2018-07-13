Richard H. Norcross IV, 24, of Margate, was arrested July 4 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Matthew Brogan Jr., 29, of Tuckerton, was arrested July 5 and charged with shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic syringe.
Reynaldo Arias, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 6 and charged with DWI, refusal and obstruction.
Falmata A. Ali, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 6 and charged with possession of heroin and marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
Kathryn J. Carroll, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 22 by Det. Jeffrey Lancast…
Patrick A. John, 35, of Fortson, Georgia, was arrested July 7 and charged with shoplifting.
Gerald A. Wells, 46, of Shamokin, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 8 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Robert T. Wilson III, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 8 and charged with simple assault.
Sheila A. Justiniano, 37, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 9 and charged with shoplifting.
Jessie C. Pohlig, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 10 and charged with DWI.
Joines J. Fanfan, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 9 and charged with aggravated sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.
Yaqin M. Muhammad, 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 11 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Kiley E. White, 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested July 12 and charged with theft by deception and harassment.
Dane M. Ludlam, 39, of Forked River, was arrested July 12 and charged with theft by deception.
Sarah M. Sauer, 38, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 12 and charged with theft by deception.
Andrew R. Smith, 24, of Surf City, was arrested July 12 and charged with shoplifting.