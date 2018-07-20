Mark A. Walker, 27, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 13 and charged with simple assault (2 counts), theft, improper behavior and harassment.
Kerri M. Cooper, 28, of Northfield, was arrested July 13 and charged with shoplifting.
Brandon M. Riggs, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 13 and charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and toxic chemicals (THC oil).
Brandon R. Morales, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 13 and charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and toxic chemicals (THC oil).
Christopher W. Dettloff, 27, of Corbin City, was arrested July 14 and charged with simple assault.
Corey N. Flax, 30, of Woodbury, Gloucester County, was arrested July 15 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Lynn M. Lacross, 55, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 15 and charged with motor vehicle theft and theft.
Frank M. Accardi, 56, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 15 and charged with simple assault.
Richard R. Giannetta, 40, of Somers Point, was arrested July 16 and charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin J. McCausland, 26, of Cape May, was arrested July 16 and charged with shoplifting.
Glenn S. Overs, 58, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 16 and charged with simple assault.
Andrew J. Carey, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 2 and charged with resisting arrest and defiant trespass.
Joseph B. Satathite, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 17 and charged with theft, credit card theft and credit card fraud.
Elaina Singleton, 39, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 4 and charged with shoplifting.
Justin T. Adler, 19, of Cherry Hill, was arrested July 18 and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Frederick D. Blocker, 54, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 18 and charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael J. Accardi, 26, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested July 18 and charged with theft.
Hubert L. Snyder, 43, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 19 and charged with shoplifting.
Chloe Feeney, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 19 and charged with DWI.