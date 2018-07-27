Haylee B. Ciccone, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 20 and charged with driving under the influence.
Jaime L. Saez, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 21 and charged with possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute.
Scarlee M. Castillo, 28, of Northfield, was arrested July 22 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.
Ballard L. Johnson, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 22 and charged with simple assault.
Alan L. Brown, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 22 and charged with simple assault and threats.
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…
Percy A. Llerena, 58, of Galloway Township, was arrested July 25 and charged with shoplifting.
Jalal N. Hodges, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 22 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Nakwii Q. Davis, 18, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested July 22 and charged with hindering.
John D. Stewart, 51, of Berlin, was arrested July 25 and charged with shoplifting and hindering.
Sommer M. Iovacchini, 40, of Del Haven, was arrested July 25 and charged with shoplifting.