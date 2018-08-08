Adel N. Mansour, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 23 and charged with violation of a restraining order.
Patrick Novak, 33, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 28 and charged with shoplifting and criminal mischief.
Andrew O. Wilson, 47, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 26 and charged with shoplifting.
Jamie N. Dowling, 25, of Newark, Delaware, was arrested July 26 and charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…
Richard Dukes, 25, of Galloway Township, was arrested July 26 and charged with violation of a final restraining order.
Jorell A. Jones, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 27 and charged with simple assault and harassment.
Edgar Mercado, 62, of the Bronx, New York, was arrested July 27 and charged with theft of movable property, exhibiting false documents, wrongful impersonation, credit card fraud and hindering apprehension.
Patrick Novak, 33, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 28 and charged with resisting arrest and hindering apprehension.
John A. Sauer III, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 28 and charged with shoplifting, conspiracy to commit shoplifting, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rashon K. Harris, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 28 and charged with shoplifting, conspiracy to commit shoplifting, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…
Jill Sauer, 44, of Waretown, was arrested July 28 and charged with shoplifting, conspiracy to commit shoplifting, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephen Walchak III, 28, of Linwood, was arrested July 28 and charged with shoplifting, conspiracy to commit shoplifting, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashly Hamilton, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 30 and charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Kendra A. Smith, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 30 and charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and possession of a weapon (metal pipe).
Malikah S. McLaughlin, 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 30 and charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and possession of a weapon (metal pipe).
Richard H. Norcross IV, 24, of Margate, was arrested July 4 and charged with driving while i…
Daniel T. Smith, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 30 and charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and possession of a weapon (metal pipe).
Isabella Terramagra, 20, of Galloway Township, was arrested July 30 and charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and possession of a weapon (metal pipe).
Jillian N. Damico, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 30 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Joseph Fraone, 56, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 31 and charged with terroristic threats, aggravated assault, burglary, criminal mischief and simple assault.
Calvin Nelson, 58, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested July 31 and charged with shoplifting.