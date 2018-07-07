Kathryn J. Carroll, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 22 by Det. Jeffrey Lancaster and charged with theft.
Blair J. Drinkhouse, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 29 by Ofc. Carl Peterson and charged with theft.
Luis A. Castellanos-Medin, 44, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 27 by Ofc. Louis Poletis and charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to breath test.
Mia A. Legette, 21, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested June 28 by Ofc. Benjamin Kollman and charged with DWI.
Wayne Branham, 54, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 28 by Ofc. Thomas Rizzotte and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, shoplifting, resisting arrest, resisting arrest by flight and obstruction.
Brian Morris, 37, of Mays Landing, was arrested June 28 by Ofc. Alekhine Pahang and charged with possession of a weapon (switchblade), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Alejandro J. Reyes-Pacheco, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 28 by Ofc. Joseph Ricevuto and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance and failed to surrender to law enforcement.
Camill L. Lewis, 28, of Las Vegas, was arrested June 29 by Ofc. Joseph Griffiths and charged with hindering apprehension.
Andrew R. Walrath, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 30 by Ofc. Charles Davenport and charged with possession of a weapon (kitchen knife), possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and terroristic threats.
Lawrence A. Willis, 40, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 15 by Ofc. Jeremiah Simmon
Manuel A. Vargas, 36, of Galloway Township, was arrested July 1 by Ofc. Gary Johnson and charged with DWI, refusal, child endangerment.
Carl Alexander, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 2 by Ofc. Robert O’Donoghue and charged with simple assault.
Bianca L. Holloway, 43, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 2 by Ofc. Steven McKenney and charged with shoplifting.
Celina J. Silva, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 3 by Officers James Naylor and Steven McKenney and charged with resisting arrest and simple assault.