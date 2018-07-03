Lawrence A. Willis, 40, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 15 by Ofc. Jeremiah Simmons and charged with simple assault.
Ezekiel B. Kuzel, 25, of Ventnor, was arrested June 15 by Ofc. Raymond Wilson and charged with shoplifting.
Brandon M. Pera, 33, of Somers Point, was arrested June 16 by Ofc. Michael Keeping and charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of alprazolam/xanax, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Henrique D. Astillero, 66, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 16 by Ofc. Joseph Griffiths and charged with DWI and assault by auto.
Clifford W. Colmyer, 43, of West Creek, was arrested June 18 by Ofc. Timothy Canale and charged with shoplifting.
Jose L. Baez, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 14 by Ofc. Gary Johnson and charged with shoplifting (2 counts), possession of heroin and possession of a hypodermic syringe.
Sean S. Lucas, 51, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 18 by Ofc. Jonathan Nieves and charged with shoplifting.
Jabril S. Walker, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 19 by Ofc. Benjamin Kollman and charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.
Davi F. Kane, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 19 by Officers Steven McKenney and Joseph Ricevuto and charged with aggravated assault on police officers, improper behavior, obstruction and resisting arrest.
Frederick D. Blocker, 54, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 19 by Ofc. Anthony Venuto and charged with shoplifting.
Young Lee, 63, of Absecon, was arrested June 19 by Ofc. Christopher Leary and charged with DWI and refusal.
Stewart C. Smith, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 12 by Ofc. Timothy Colella and charged with possession of heroin and possession with intent to distribute.
Doward D. Davis 2nd, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 18 by Ofc. Edward Stearns and charged with possession of suspected heroin, criminal mischief, simple assault and theft.
Justin D. Stewart, 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 20 by Ofc. Carl Peterson and charged with shoplifting and conspiracy to commit shoplifting.
Jessica L. Balma, 23, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 20 by Ofc. Carl Peterson and charged with shoplifting and conspiracy to commit shoplifting.
Frederick D. Blocker, 54, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 20 by Ofc. Carl Peterson and charged with shoplifting.
Sergio S. Colon, 41, of Mays Landing, was arrested June 19 by Ofc. James Macpherson and charged with obstruction and simple assault.
Nicole M. Yeiter, 38, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 20 by Ofc. William Burns and charged with shoplifting.
Litasha Zeigenfus, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 21 by Ofc. Scott Nell and charged with shoplifting.
Catrina M. Sciullo, 38, of Pleasantville, was arrested June 20 by Ofc. Francesco Nastasi and charged with shoplifting.
Zyril G. Belarde, 21, of Mays Landing, was arrested June 22 by Ofc. Raymond Wilson and charged with possession of marijuana.
Matthew E. Delaney, 32, of Barnegat Township, was arrested June 22 by Ofc. Jacob Hunter and charged with shoplifting and hindering apprehension.