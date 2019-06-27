Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
David N. Delgado, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged June 14 with assault on police, criminal mischief and harassment.
Ewa Kuzinar, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged June 14 with driving while intoxicated.
Omar S. Scott, 41, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged June 14 with disorderly conduct.
Jason R. Zelenak, 31, of Egg Harbor was arrested and charged June 16 with DWI.
Rene J. Sardinas, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged June 16 with harassment.
Michael D. Wolfe, 40, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged June 17 with shoplifting.
Susan M. Brittingham, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged June 18 with shoplifting.
Eddie O. Santiago, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged June 19 with shoplifting.
Justina M. Gillette, 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged June 19 with shoplifting.
Gina Burns, 51, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged June 20 with simple assault.
Bridgette Y. Rooks, 55, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged June 20 with shoplifting.