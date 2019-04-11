Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter, March 29 - April 5

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Maribel Torres, 45, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 29 and charged with shoplifting.
Andrew D. Mason, 54, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 30 and charged with shoplifting and drug paraphernalia.
Jaime McCann, 47, of Palmyra, was arrested March 30 and charged with shoplifting.
Mark R. Moyer, 41, of Ventnor City, was arrested March 30 and charged with shoplifting.
William D. Saladine, 82, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 30 and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.
Karen M. Korsak, 51, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 30 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Anna Marie DeLuccia, 39, of Mays Landing, was arrested April 1 and charged with simple assault.
Merary Cruz-Medina, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 2 and charged with simple assault.
Illia Viarshynin, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 2 and charged with DWI.
Edward J. Scott, 52, of Hammonton, was arrested April 2 and charged with shoplifting.
Connor U. Dunlevy, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 4 and charged with DWI.
Josiah J. Carrel, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 4 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Courtney H. Glose, 33, of Brigantine, was arrested April 4 and charged with shoplifting.
Khadijah Kirkland, 35, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 4 and charged with shoplifting.
Dashira N. Harper, 35, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 4 and charged with shoplifting.
Turnisha T. Ellis, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 4 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child.
Johnathan Holmes, 18, was arrested April 4 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Mark J. Kaylakie, 63, was arrested April 5 and charged with simple assault.
Bennett F. Allison, 43, was arrested April 5 and charged with simple assault.