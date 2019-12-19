Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Rafael Vazquez, 36, Landisville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Nov. 27.
Karen L. Abdelazim, 54, of Millville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Nov. 27
Jaime Mauras, 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Nov. 27.
Keit H. Tang, 48, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with DWI Nov. 27.
David J. Moore, 25, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with DWI Nov. 28.
Umang K. Doshi, 23, of New Brunswick, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana Nov. 29.
Thomas J. Moffa, 53, of Hammonton, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Nov. 29.
Joseph J. Stansberry, 34, of Camden, was arrested and charged with hindering Nov. 30.
Shanifa Diane Jones, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with robbery, threats with a knife, shoplifting, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 30.
Tracia Jones, 31, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with robbery, threats with a knife, shoplifting, possession of an unlawful weapon, resisting arrest Nov. 30.
Thomas M. Brown, 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with distribution of controlled dangerous substance, distribution of marijuana, possession of CDS, possession of paraphernalia Nov. 30.
Viresh P. Patel, 56, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI Nov. 30.
Kendall A. Beckles, 23, of North Brunswick, was arrested and charged with simple assault Dec. 2.
Omar Pardo, 41, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with simple assault Dec. 3.
Leonard D. Allen, 28, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, distribution of CDS, possession of paraphernalia Dec. 3, 2019.
Clarissa M. Cruz, 28, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana Dec. 3.
Francesca Maria Vega, 26, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with failed to give CDS to police, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic needle Dec. 5.
Jason S. Harvey, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with failed to give CDS to police, possession of paraphernalia Dec. 5.
Lisa A. Mclaughlin, 33, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia Dec. 5.
Jonathan D. Eads, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, hindering apprehension Dec. 5.
Heriberto Aponte, 41, of Vineland, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana Dec. 6.
Anthony E. Ross, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with burglary to a structure, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing Dec. 6.
Joel A. Williams, 27, of Absecon, was arrested on criminal mischief, disorderly conduct Dec. 6.
Amy E. Braunius, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with simple assault Dec. 6.
Troy Sanchez, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana Dec. 7.
Jesse J. Carter, 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with simple assault Dec. 8.
Sierra Warren, 24, of Beach Haven, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS, disorderly conduct, selling CDS, failed to give CDS to police Dec. 10.
Andrew R. Smith, 26, of Surf City, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS, possession of CDS in a motor vehicle, selling CDS, possession of paraphernalia Dec. 10.
Noel G. Castillo, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin Dec. 10.
Jason J. Jamison, 38, of Port Norris, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Dec. 11.
Dana L. Macmurray, 37, of Ocean View, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Dec. 11.
Audrey M. Chontos, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI Dec. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.