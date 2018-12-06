Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter, Nov 21 through 30

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
John J. Kacprowicz, 50, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with False Public Alarm.
Christy A. Roberts, 59, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with shoplifting.
Israel Ortiz, 55, of Pleasantville was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with shoplifting.
Brian G. Kunanovich, 30, of Hammonton was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with shoplifting.
Lewis P. Moore, 73, of Pleasantville was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with DWI.
Tyjuan E. Oneal, 41, of Mays Landing was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with DWI, possession of marijuana, Child Endangerment.
Lynda M. Hay, 35, of Galloway was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with shoplifting.
Dorothy L. Oglesby, 50, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with shoplifting.
Rocco J. Mahoney, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Brandon N. Schwartz, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with simple assault.
Tara L. Wright, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with DWI.
Peter H. Groves, 40, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with shoplifting.
Deborah A. Smoljanovich, 69, of Egg Harbor Township. was arrest Nov. 26 and charged with theft.
Seifullah K.Abdullah, 51, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine.
Latonya L. Nottingham, 28, of Trenton, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with counterfeiting.
Michael A. Martinez, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with possession of marijuana
Osued D. Nunez, 21 of Absecon, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Ralph T. Strider, 46, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia
Ashley N. Seuff, 28, of Somers Point, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with shoplifting, possession of heroin, possession of hypodermic needle.
Eric A. Hernandez, 32, of Mays Landing, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with possession of marijuana
Jodi L. Marsh, 45, of Northfield, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with shoplifting.
Melissa D. Neill, 40, of Northfield, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with shoplifting.
Destiny L. Desmarets, 19, of Hammonton, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with shoplifting.
Rochelle D. Brooks, 38, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana.
Angelina M. Cannon, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with simple assault.