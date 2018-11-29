Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter November 9 to 21

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
John W. Thomas III, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samuel Arroyo, 45, of Absecon, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with criminal mischief.
Alsharif A. Hayes, 20, of Vineland, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Samuel I. Laporte,18, of Mays Landing, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Bradley J. Price, 43, of Estell Manor, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with DWI.
Jeremy T. Leeds, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with residential burglary.
Anthony G. Mastrario, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with eluding.
Zachary Robert Perry, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with criminal mischief.
Khaled A. Nolem, 24, of Pine Hill, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct.
Keith W. Peeler, 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with shoplifting.
Colleen M. Ebert, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with DWI.
Jeffrey T. Anderson, 23, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with DWI.
James R. Cannone, 53, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with DWI.
Donte J. Roberson, 37, of Westmont, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with hindering.
Eric A. Hernandez, 32, of Mays Landing, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana.
Michael A. Horton 2nd, 26, of Mays Landing, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Eric A. Hernandez, 32, of Mays Landing, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief.
David N. Delgado, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Mark T. Burns, 61, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with DWI.
Roger J. Serrano, 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with aggravated assault, hindering.
Cornell Parrish, 43, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with shoplifting.
Alvin G. Brumarie, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Vincent D. Blackwell, 53, of Blackwell, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with simple assault, DWI.
James Gabriel, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with DWI.
James A. Smith, 55, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with burglary.
Kelven Valentin, 26, of Vineland, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with CDS.
Jean K. Octavius, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with distribution, possession of heroin, cocaine.
Mechello R. Osias, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Joseph S. Famille, 44, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with fraud.
John W. Thomas, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with burglary.
James F. Guckes 3rd, 48, of Mays Landing, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with DWI.
David S. Todd, 36, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ray Gerald, 30, of Absecon, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with possession of cocaine.