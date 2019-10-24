Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Sterling Thomas, 34, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension Oct 10.
Miguel L. Marin, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Oct. 10.
Christian L. Rodriguez, 26, of Brigantine, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle Oct. 11.
Brittany A. Carastro, 26, of Millville, was arrested and charged with harassment Oct. 13.
Christina M. Perskie, 49, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with simple assault, possession of a weapon Oct. 15.
Nancy Cavanaugh, 65, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI, manslaughter Feb. 26.
Darrick A. Mallory, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, hindering Oct. 14.
Michael A. Zaine, 46, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana Oct. 16.
Amir A. Vaughan, 19, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia Oct. 16.
Billy J. Whildon, 28, of Franklinville, was arrested and charged with hindering, possession of paraphernalia Oct. 16.
