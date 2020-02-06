Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Yanirah Davis, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with simple assault.
Heather L. Shuman, 33, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with hindering, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle.
John E. Wentz, 50, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Caitlin M. Milburn, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with simple assault.
Melanie V. Weekes, 35, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with shoplifting.
Calvin J. Payne, 26, of Buena Vista Township, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with possession of marijuana.
James J. Ryba, 18, of Ocean City, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, assault by auto.
Singleton E. McNeil, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with theft of moveable property, credit card theft, criminal mischief.
