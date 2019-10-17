Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Jeffrey G. Sainsot, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with possession of controlled dangerouse substance, possession of CDS in a vehicle, failed to give CDS to police and possession of paraphernalia.
Natalie A. Demasse, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia.
Daytona A. Samuel, 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Bilal A. Whitted, 28, Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with a driving under the influence.
Elwood Thomson, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with aggravated assault by throwing bodily fluids, use of offensive language and threatening to commit a crime.
Fausto Garcia, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with defiant trespassing.
Eric J. Kaboski, 39, of Mays Landing, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia.
Larry Camp, 66, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with simple assault and false imprisonment.
Milward D. Steven, 29, of Saugus, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Justin A. Busby, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with use of offensive language, obstruction of law and defiant trespassing.
Waleed W. Khasharmeh, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with simple assault.
John J. Mitrushi, 37, of Lindenwold, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with robbery, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.
Mervin C. Hanfield, 53, of Mays Landing, was Oct. 8 arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
Terry L. Williams, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with threatening to commit a crime and resisting arrest.
William J. Power, 51, of Northfield, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with shoplifting.
