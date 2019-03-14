Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Samuel Jean, 36, of Mays Landing, was arrested on March 1 and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS.
Griffin Doyne, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on March 1 and charged with simple assault.
Diana Sanchez. 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on March 1 and charged with shoplifting.
Thomas R. Radumski, 33, of Manahawkin, was arrested on March 1 and charged with possession of cocaine, possession or marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Amanda K. Werner, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested on March 1 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession or marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle.
Monique C. Spellman, 38, of Mays Landing, was arrested on March 2 and charged with obstruction.
Thomas J. McCabe, 49, of Mays Landing, was arrested on March 2 and charged with simple assault.
Marco Antonio Mendoza-Romero, 35, of Atlantic City, was arrested on March 3 and charged with DWI.
Philip W. Giesler, 49, of Somers Point, was arrested on March 3 and charged with simple assault.
Kristophe R. Glover, 33, of Brigantine, was arrested on March 4 and charged with DWI.
Kristopher K. Lange, 49, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on March 4 and charged with burglary.
Yulianna Herrera, 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 5 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Anthony Nathaniel Williams, 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 5 and charged with hindering.
Dajanira D. Deberry, 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested on March 5 and charged with shoplifting.
Elijah D. Washington, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on March 6 and charged with possession of marijuana, distribution of CDS, possession of paraphernalia.
Andrew Glick, 54, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 6 and charged with simple assault.
Kristiyana J. Ames, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 7 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Aishah C. Ames, 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 7 and charged with obstruction.
Joyce Parrish Howell, 69, of Chino Hills, was arrested on March 7 and charged with DWI.