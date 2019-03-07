Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Elvis M. Nunez, 42, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with possession of an assault firearm.
James A. Hyson III, 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Keith W. Peeler, 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with shoplifting.
Maryann Bishop, 46, of Galloway, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with DWI.
Kelly Marie Flinn, 28, of Northfield, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana.
Abdullah Raheem Jones, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with hindering.
Celina J. Juarez, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with simple assault.
Bonnie Inman, 41, of Mays Landing, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with harassment, hindering.
Amanda M. Pauciello, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with obstruction.
Latasha M. Legette, 45, of Mays Landing, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with distribution of heroin.
Lamont E. Scott, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with assault on police, distribution of heroin.