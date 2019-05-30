Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Rashad Lamar Kinlaw, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 17 and charged with possession of a weapon.
Marlon E. Dominguez-Tejeda, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 17 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Darnell Parker, 49, of Mays Landing, was arrested May 17 and charged with shoplifting.
Chelsea L. Sloss, 30, of Blackwood, was arrested May 17 and charged with driving while intoxicated, endangering welfare of children.
Anthony E. Young, 40, of Williamstown, was arrested May 17 and charged with assault on police, endangering welfare of children.
Palma C. Matthews, 44, of Northfield, was arrested May 18 and charged with shoplifting.
Kassidy R. Riegel, 28, of Mays Landing, was arrested May 18 and charged with shoplifting.
Katherine I. Flores, 25, of Bridgeton, was arrested May 19 and charged with DWI.
Dorbensle Desir, 19, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 19 and charged with theft of moveable property.
Reuben K. Cenat, 20, of Galloway, was arrested May 19 and charged with Theft of moveable property.
Juan Gonzales, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 19 and charged with simple assault.
Jose N. Arevalo, 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 20 and charged with possession of unlawful firearm.
Christopher S. Prado-Melgar, 18, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 20 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Julezisse A. Acevedo, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 21 and charged with simple assault.
David N. Delgado, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 21 and charged with simple assault.
Vernon H. Pinkney, 32, of Mays Landing, was arrested May 22 and charged with aggravated arson, stalking, harassment.
William E. Schrandt, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 22 and charged with simple sssault.
Vernon H. Pinkney, 32, of Mays Landing, was arrested May 22 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Liza M. Upegul, 41, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 22 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
John E. Schallus, 38, of Ventnor, was arrested May 22 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.