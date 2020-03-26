Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Timothy L. Broxsie, 31 of Midway, was arrested and charged with possession of hollow point bullets, large capacity magazine March 13.
Kevin B. McNair, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with simple assault March 14.
Salvatore Chiaramonte, 49, of Ventnor, was arrested and charged with shoplifting March 14.
Mary E. Bishop, 34, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with shoplifting March 14.
Maynor R. Mendoza-Molina, 37, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on March 14.
Michael B. Dewit, 27, of Absecon, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia March 15.
Nicole G. Biagi, 28, of Absecon, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia March 15.
Jeanette M. Johnson, 28, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia March 15.
Sandy L. Romero-Maldonado, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated March 15.
David Scott, 65, of North Wildwood, was arrested and charged with DWI on arch 15.
Keith Alexander, 35, of Lindenwold, was arrested and charged with shoplifting March 15.
Adam V. Walker, 48, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with shoplifting March 16.
Kemyelle S. McKinney, 47, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with shoplifting March 16.
Dante J. Miller, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with shoplifting March 16.
Latoria A. Brandon, 38, of Millville, was arrested and charged with hindering, obstruction March 17.
Brandi A. Holland, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with hindering, obstruction March 17, 2020.
Liliana H. Dumont, 44, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with shoplifting March 17.
John Fenske, 31, of Secaucus, was arrested and charged with shoplifting, possession of heroin, hindering, possession of paraphernalia March 17.
Amir K. Williams, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting March 18
James Thompson, 54, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting March 18.
