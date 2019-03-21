Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Terrell L. Maddox, 35, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 8 and charged with receiving stolen property.
Dana O. Norflett, 56, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 8 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Michael K. Muller, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 8 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
James Mcginnis, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 8 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Maria Santiago, 44, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 9 and charged with DWI.
Michael Scott Brunk, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 9 and charged with shoplifting.
Jabril L. Williams, 25, of Galloway Township, was arrested March 10 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Melissa G. Esquilin, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 10 and charged with simple assault.
Augustine B. Ocrah, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 10 and charged with DWI.
Thomas J. McCabe, 49, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 11 and charged with simple assault.
Thomas J. Matthews, 23, of Absecon, was arrested March 11 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Mary L. Hunt, 41, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 12 and charged with possession of heroin.
Ryan M. Pecket, 33, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 12 and charged with shoplifting.
Johnathon C. Robinson, 31, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 13 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Valerie N. Mendini, 32, of Buena, was arrested March 13 and charged with shoplifting.
Chad J. Armstrong, 33, of Cherry Hill, was arrested March 13 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Nefertara M. Ali, 19, of Bristol, was arrested March 13 and charged with possession of marijuana.
John M. Bruell, 53, of Vineland, was arrested March 13 and charged with shoplifting.
Kareem M. Wiley, 18, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 13 and charged with obstruction.
Antonio Tecuapetla, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 14 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Michael S. Cass, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 14 and charged with simple assault.
Kalil Tariq Iddinn, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 15 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Andrew L. White, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 15 and charged with possession of marijuana.