Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Brian J. Wagner, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with simple assault.

Wayne Branham, 56, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 3 with shoplifting and resisting arrest.

Diego N. Morales, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Michael A. Dawson, 44, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with shoplifting and hindering.

Scott R. Lindsay, 30, of Somers Point, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with DWI.

Jena L. Baldi, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle.

Summer S. Brennan, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle.

Jedidiah W. Way, 32, of Hammonton, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle.

Timothy J. Kleiner, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with possession of marijuana.

Rickey R. Ahern, 65, of Margate, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with DWI.

Michael A. Morales, 26, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with DWI.

Cynthia Raquel Torres, 20, of Manahawkin, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Abigail Jane Southerland, 21, of Atkins, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.

Michael T. Grande 3rd, 38, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with selling controlled dangerous substance.

David M. Garcia, 49, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia.

Isiah D. Rex, 34, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with shoplifting.

Scott E. Smith, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with DWI.

