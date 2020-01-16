Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Brian J. Wagner, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with simple assault.
Wayne Branham, 56, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 3 with shoplifting and resisting arrest.
Diego N. Morales, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Michael A. Dawson, 44, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with shoplifting and hindering.
Scott R. Lindsay, 30, of Somers Point, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with DWI.
Jena L. Baldi, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle.
Summer S. Brennan, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle.
Jedidiah W. Way, 32, of Hammonton, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle.
Timothy J. Kleiner, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Rickey R. Ahern, 65, of Margate, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with DWI.
Michael A. Morales, 26, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with DWI.
Cynthia Raquel Torres, 20, of Manahawkin, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Abigail Jane Southerland, 21, of Atkins, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Michael T. Grande 3rd, 38, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with selling controlled dangerous substance.
David M. Garcia, 49, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia.
Isiah D. Rex, 34, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with shoplifting.
Scott E. Smith, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with DWI.
