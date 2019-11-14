Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Naji J. Hart, 19, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana and distribution Nov. 2.
Emily I. Figueroa, 19, of Vineland, was arrested and charged with simple assault Nov. 2.
Timothy J. Lewis, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property Nov. 2.
Lillian J. Milinovich, 65, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Nov. 2.
Abigail D. McDonald, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana Nov. 3.
Leah A. Bottone, 56, of Toms River, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Nov. 3.
David C. Smith, 57, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property Nov. 4.
Isaih J. Younger, 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana Nov. 4.
Calvin T. Reaves, 53, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension Nov. 5.
Christian L. Rodriguez, 26, of Brigantine, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Nov. 5.
Stefanie Marie Deinert, 35, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and possession of hypodermic needle Nov. 5.
Nicole R. Couture, 37, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and possession of hypodermic needle Nov. 5.
Carlee M. Brennan, 28, of Bound Brook, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest Nov. 7.
