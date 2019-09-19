Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Nadeem Moore, 19, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension on Sept. 6.
Rachael C. Kelly, 26, of Somers Point, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Sept. 7.
Mark A. Langford, 59, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with DWI on Sept. 7.
Justin A. Busby, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with theft of moveable property Sept. 7.
Joaquin D. Martin, 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, criminal restraint Sept. 7.
Achley D. Rodriguez-Lopez, 22, of Vineland was arrested and charged with DWI on Sept. 8.
Brandon S. Chavez, 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana Sept. 8.
Justin A. Busby, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with defiant trespasser Sept. 8.
Julia M. Francke, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with simple Assault Sept. 8.
Nizer S. Lister, 31, of Turnersville, was arrested and charged wiht possession of marijuana, hindering apprehension Sept. 8.
Rudy I. Castillo, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of toxic chemical Sept. 9.
Shawn Jesse Colpo, 43, of New Castle was arrested and charged with theft of moveable property Sept. 9.
Samuel I. Sandson, 21, of Linwood, was arrested and charged with DWI on Sept. 10.
Pamela L. Johnson, 59, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Sept. 10.
Leonardo Bustos, 59, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with theft, dealing in stolen property Sept. 11.
Jacquelyn P. Dambrosio, 47, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, failed to give controlled dangerous substance to police, possession of paraphernalia Sept. 12.
Matthew P. Kessel, 34, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of Heroin, failed to give CDS to police, possession of paraphernaliaSept. 12.
Raimundo C. Leach, 30, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with theft by employee, conspiracy Sept. 12.
Piotr J. Kuzniar, 46, Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with simple assault Sept. 12.
Melanie M. Jain, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Sept. 13.
