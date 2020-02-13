Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Rudy I. Castillo, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with improper behavior.

Reilly A. Santora-Douglas, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Thomas F. Dougherty, 77, of Northfield, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with simple assault.

Shaheim J. Vance-Milbourne, 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with distribution of heroin, distribution of cocaine, possession of marijuana, failed to give controlled dangerous substance to police.

Frederick A. Hart, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with DWI.

Ebony M. James, 22, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with theft fair.

