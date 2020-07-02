Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Crystal M. Meador-Hagerty, 37, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested and charged with shoplifting June 19.
Lawrence P. Fanrak, 55, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested and charged with simple assault June 19.
Nadajia T. Hill, 23, of Camden was arrested and charged with shoplifting June 19.
Denyshia L. Turner, 23, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with shoplifting June 19.
Ornell D. Carney, 43, of Galloway was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated June 20.
Donald L. Carty, 34, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested and charged with Simple Assault June 20.
Sammy Martinez, 40, of Bloomfield was arrested and charged with shoplifting June 20.
Edward C. Jordan, 52, of Trenton was arrested and charged with shoplifting June 21.
Gregory S. Rice, 51, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested and charged with simple assault June 21.
George J. Kermidas, 57, of Vineland was arrested and charged with shoplifting June 22.
Juan P. Santana, 41, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with shoplifting June 22.
Daniel Humphries, 37, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals June 22.
Joseph M. Heck 4th, 34, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with shoplifting, possession of controlled dangerous substance June 23.
Johanna R. Velazquez, 40, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon June 23.
Caleb M. Staire-Justis, 22, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested and charged with DWI on June 24.
David Espana-Lopez, 21, of Atlantic City was arrested and charged with DWI on June 25.
Donald S. Hubbard, 54, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with shoplifting June 25.
Aja M. Canty, 41, of Atlantic City was arrested and charged with shoplifting June 25.
John Green, 51, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested and charged with simple assault June 25.
