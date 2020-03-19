Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Guillermo A. Rivera, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged Feb. 28 with driving while intoxicated.
Yanirah S. Davis, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged Feb. 28 with threaten to kill.
Summer S. Brennan, 25, of Bond Brook, was charged Feb. 28 with shoplifting.
Roger A. Ortiz, 40, of Pleasantville, was charged Feb. 28 with DWI.
Eric Roanhorse, 39, of Ganado, was charged Feb. 29 with DWI.
Marcus L. Lipscomb, 28, of Capital Heights, was charged Feb. 29 with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
William F. Rice Jr., 20, of Riverside, was charged Feb. 29 with possession of marijuana.
Nicole M. Occhipinti, 20, Egg Harbor Township, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Erin D. Raively, 36, Egg Harbor City, was charged Feb. 29 with shoplifting.
Jamilah Mitchell, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged March 1 with simple assault.
Brian K. Walker, 44, of Atlantic City, was charged March 2 with possession of marijuana.
Stefano Santiago, 24, of Newfield, was charged March 2 with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Patrick B. Jones, 49, of Vineland, was charged March 3 with possession of marijuana.
Paul E. Young, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged March 4 with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana.
Thomas M. Mckinley, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged March 5 with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana.
Alexis S. Arienta, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged March 5 with possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Nikita A. Grantham, 33, of Galloway Township, was charged March 5 with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Raymond T. Rose, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged March 6 with simple assault.
Jordan L. Chattin, 20, of Somers Point, was charged March 7 with possession of marijuana.
Caleb J. Lilley, 47, of Mays Landing, was charged March 8 with DWI.
Shakera S. Davis, 31, of Mays Landing, was charged March 8 with DWI.
David R. Delre, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged March 8 with DWI.
Nicholas R. Delross, 54, of Parkertown, was charged March 8 with theft by deception.
Christopher J. Cramer, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged March 8 with DWI.
Hang T. Nguyen, 29, of Brigantine, was charged March 9 with DWI.
Richard W. Campbell, 47, of Atco, was charged March 9 with shoplifting, theft by deception, defiant trespasser.
Hiam Mahfoud, 66, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged March 11 with shoplifting.
Melanie A. Allen, 35, of Keyport, was charged March 12 with possession of heroin, possession of hypodermic needle.
Norman R. Grist 3rd, 52, of Northfield, was charged March 12 with shoplifting.
Heather M. Dockery, 35, of Little Egg Harbor, was charged March 12 with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of CDS, distribution.
Shaheim J. Vance-Milbourne, 27, of Pleasantville, was charged March 12 with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of CDS, distribution.
