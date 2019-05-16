Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
William J. Power, 51, of Northfield, was arrested April 29 and charged with shoplifting.
Francis J. Lanzetta, 40, of Mays Landing, was arrested April 30 and charged with burglary and theft of moveable property.
Joseph F. Molosso, 61, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 3 and charged with simple assault.
Paul Pettigrew, 64, of Irvington, was arrested May 4 and charged with shoplifting.
Caitlin M. Millburn, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 4 and charged with possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia.
Elizer C. Castaneda, 18, of Hammonton, was arrested May 5 and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Paul Pettigrew, 64, of Irvington, was arrested May 8 and charged with hindering.
James S. Phillips, 51, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 8 and charged with simple assault.
Angel Q. Clagette, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 9 and charged with assault.
Natalie Polanco, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 9 and charged with criminal mischief.
Angel L. Cruz, 35, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 9 and charged with shoplifting.
Henry J. Roman, 37, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 9 and charged with shoplifting.