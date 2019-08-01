Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Joaue Saez, 18, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 19, and charged with possession of marijuana.
Tala J. Sun, 22, of Cape May Court House, was arrested July 19, and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alison M. Toth, 21, of Northfield, was arrested July 19, and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to give controlled dangerous substance to police.
Gabriela C. Flores-Velasquez, 27, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 19, and charged with shoplifting.
Jessica L. Velasquez, 45, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 19, and charged with shoplifting.
Mary F. Spatocco, 65, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 19, and charged with driving under the influence.
Dylan J. Murphy, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 19, and charged with driving under the influence.
Brandon D. Morgan, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 20, and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Lance M. Ulrich, 43, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 21, and charged with driving under the influence.
Martessha R. Isom, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 21, and charged with hindering apprehension.
Joshua Nieves-Cortes, 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 21, and charged with burglary to a structure, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Meghan L. Brown, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 21, and charged with burglary to a structure, defiant trespasser.
Taherrah K. McQueen, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 21, and charged with auscultating a police officer, endangering the welfare of a child, eluding and hindering arrest.
Deryious D. McCurty, 21, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 21, and charged with defiant trespassing.
Philip Maddelin, 56, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 23, and charged with burglary to a structure, theft, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.
Johnny Hogans. 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 23, and charged with possession of marijuana.
Joeseph T. Crist, 29, of Millville, was arrested July 23, and charged with driving under the influence, possession of an assault fire arm, large capacity ammo magazine and possession of marijuana.
Shatara M. Johnson, 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested July 24, and charged with simple assault.
James A. Bethel, 32, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 24, and charged with simple assault.
Francis A Rossett, 31, Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 24, and charged with simple assault and threatening to commit crime.
Briana Y. Torres, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 25, and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle.
Jonathan A. Willada, 26, Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 26, and charged with driving under the influence.