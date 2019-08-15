Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Reginald L. Capro, 27, of Philadelphia, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Eddie O. Santiago, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with shoplifting.
Welcar Ozoria, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with simple assault and criminal mischief.
Sara R. Bisher, 36, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with shoplifting and conspiracy.
Brianna N. Ross, 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with shoplifting and conspiracy.
Phillip W. Desilvio, 45, of Sicklerville, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Roy A. Sailers, 55, of Gwynn Oak, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with criminal mischief with damage and criminal trespassing.
Philip A. Monzo III, 44, of Mays Landing, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with shoplifting.
Alberto A. Osoria, 34, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with shoplifting.
Walled W. Khasharmeh, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with simple assault.
Greyshlia M. Santiago, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Peter M. Ziobro, 31, of Howell, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with driving under the influence and possession of heroin.
Patrick Lewis, 31, of Absecon, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
August S. Badon, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.