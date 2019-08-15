Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Reginald L. Capro, 27, of Philadelphia, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with possession of marijuana.

Eddie O. Santiago, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with shoplifting.

Welcar Ozoria, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with simple assault and criminal mischief.

Sara R. Bisher, 36, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with shoplifting and conspiracy.

Brianna N. Ross, 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with shoplifting and conspiracy.

Phillip W. Desilvio, 45, of Sicklerville, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with hindering apprehension.

Roy A. Sailers, 55, of Gwynn Oak, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with criminal mischief with damage and criminal trespassing.

Philip A. Monzo III, 44, of Mays Landing, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with shoplifting.

Alberto A. Osoria, 34, of Pleasantville, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with shoplifting.

Walled W. Khasharmeh, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with simple assault.

Greyshlia M. Santiago, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with possession of marijuana.

Peter M. Ziobro, 31, of Howell, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with driving under the influence and possession of heroin.

Patrick Lewis, 31, of Absecon, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

August S. Badon, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

