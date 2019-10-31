Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Lisa M. Montell, 32, of Somers Point, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia Oct. 16.
Bodie W. Ellis, 64, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia Oct. 16.
Robert M. Sharp, 35, of Gloucester County, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Oct. 18.
Malphus Green, 64, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with simple assault Oct. 20.
Eugenia Santiago, 43, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Oct. 21.
Lindsey E. Kelly, 32, of Somers Point, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief with damage Oct. 22.
Mark L. Grabel, 57, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI Oct. 22.
Garrett S. Wilkerson, 59, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell counterfeit tapes Oct. 23.
Bodie W. Ellis, 64, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with distribution of heroin and cocaine, possession of CDS, failed to give CDS to police Oct. 24.
David J. Zelvis, 29, of Sicklerville, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia Oct. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.