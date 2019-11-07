Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Vilner Borno, 39, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension on 10/26/19.
Luis D. Matinez-Torres, 26, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia on 10/26/19.
Mia S. Snyder, 31, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested and charged with simple assault on 10/27/19.
Alexander Orengo, 20, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of CDS in a motor vehicle, failed to give CDS to police on 10/27/19.
Cecil G. Taylor III, 35, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested and charged with simple assault on 10/28/19.
Sabrina Scott, 18, of Galloway was arrested and charged with shoplifting and conspiracy on 10/28/19.
Thomas Ortega, 27, of Mays Landing was arrested and charged with shoplifting and conspiracy on 10/28/19.
Zynee Scott-Nicholson, 22, of Galloway was arrested and charged with shoplifting on 10/28/19.
Tanisha B. Tenner, 27, of Pleasantville was arrested and charged with possession of paraphernalia on 10/29/19.
Davon S. Pitman, 26, of Egg Harbor Township was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, hindering, possession of paraphernalia on 10/31/19.
