Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Marin, Alain, 45, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 11 and charged with manufacture/distribution of controlled dangerous substance and distribution of CDS within 500 feet of PUB HSE.
Gonzalez, Gregorio, 49, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 11 and charged with manufacture/distribution of CDS and distribution of CDS within 500 feet of PUB HSE.
Greenwood, Tammy L., 49, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 11 and charged with manufacture/distribution of CDS and distribution of CDS within 500 feet of PUB HSE.
Moore, John G., 30, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested June 15 and charged with theft of movable property less than $50.