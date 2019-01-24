Egg Harbor Township police invite public comment for accreditation review

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township Police Department is scheduled for an on-site assessment as part of a program to achieve national accreditation.
The on-site assessment will examine all aspects of the agency in order to verify compliance with best-practice standards for law enforcement agencies.
Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., the accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.
As part of the assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28. The session will be held in the Egg Harbor Township Municipal Courtroom, 3515 Bargaintown Road.
Agency employees and citizens also can offer comments by calling 609-926-4164 between noon and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29. Comments will be received by CALEA assessment team members.
Comments offered at the public information session and during the call-in session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA law enforcement standards. Access to the standards manual will be available at the Police Department or upon request by contacting Lt. Fred Spano at 609-926-4062.
Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Egg Harbor Township Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to CALEA, 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.
The township Police Department began this voluntary self-assessment program with CALEA in July 2016. It is a three-year process toward achieving recognition as being a leader in law enforcement service. This challenging endeavor has been made possible by the continued support of our citizens, elected officials and the people of the Police Department.
People tend to ask, “Why accreditation, what benefit does it serve?" There is a saying, “Complacency is devastating.” This most certainly applies to our profession in law enforcement and delivering of police services. We must continually monitor and evaluate the way we do business and adjust accordingly to meet the changing needs, expectations and demands of our citizens and personnel. By remaining complacent, failure is certain. Subscription, adoption and compliance to CALEA standards by our personnel will only improve our people, enhance our image with the citizens we serve and enable us to succeed by using contemporary practices and approaches.
The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar, out-of-state agencies. They will review our written directives, interview internal and external stakeholders, and observe agency activities to verify compliance mandated by the best-practices standards. The assessors assigned to this review:
• Team leader: Chief Gary Vest, Powell Police Department, Ohio
• Team member: Lt. Andrew Spiess, Virginia Beach Police Department, Virginia
Once the assessment team has completed its on-site examination of our agency, it will report back to the CALEA, where members will collaborate and determine whether our agency meets their criteria to be granted the national accreditation.
For additional information regarding CALEA, please write the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155; call 703-352-4225 or email calea@calea.org.