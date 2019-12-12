EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee approved an annual leasing program for a second trash receptacle to be used for residential waste.
“With the changes in the recycling program, many residents have requested the ability to obtain a second trash receptacle,” Mayor Paul W. Hodson said.
The Township Committee has adopted a lease program, in which residents, for $12.00 per month, will be able to obtain a 96-gallon trash receptacle. The initial delivery of these receptacles will be mid-February of next year.
For the first year, the cost will be prorated at $12.00 per month and in subsequent years will be $144 per year. As part of residents’ municipal taxes, the township has provided each resident with a single 96-gallon trash receptacle since the inception of the automated collection system in 2011.
Any resident interested in obtaining a second container can use the township website to submit a request to Public Works, or you can call Public Works at 609-926-3838.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.