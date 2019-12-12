EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee approved an annual leasing program for a second trash receptacle to be used for residential waste.

“With the changes in the recycling program, many residents have requested the ability to obtain a second trash receptacle,” Mayor Paul W. Hodson said.

The Township Committee has adopted a lease program, in which residents, for $12.00 per month, will be able to obtain a 96-gallon trash receptacle. The initial delivery of these receptacles will be mid-February of next year.

For the first year, the cost will be prorated at $12.00 per month and in subsequent years will be $144 per year. As part of residents’ municipal taxes, the township has provided each resident with a single 96-gallon trash receptacle since the inception of the automated collection system in 2011.

Any resident interested in obtaining a second container can use the township website to submit a request to Public Works, or you can call Public Works at 609-926-3838.

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

Load comments