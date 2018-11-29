Egg Harbor Township Schools Seeks Alumni Registrants on new Website

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — After launching its new alumni website in May, the school district is asking former students who haven’t done so already to register and complete a brief survey on the site.
The Alumni Association hopes to form closer bonds with former students, share district job openings and district events, pick their brains about what adult education training courses they would like to see offered and gain insight on how the district should grow through advancement and strategic planning.
“One of our district learning goals is building community connections. Each and every day we look to create relationships with students, teachers, parents and community members. By embracing people within and outside of the school community, we allow ourselves to learn more about their needs. Gaining insight on student, teacher and community needs provides us with information that will assist us with making Egg Harbor Township the very best that it can be. We are reaching out to our alumni so that we can learn more about them and what they experienced during the time spent with us here at the Egg Harbor Township School District,” said Superintendent of Schools Kim Gruccio.
Former students are asked to register and take the brief survey at www.eht.k12.nj.us/community_resources/alumni_association to help district leaders mold online offerings that fit the needs of graduates and also those who may not have graduated and want to get their GED.
To contact the Alumni Office, call 609-646-8441, ext. 1017, or via email to alumni@eht.k12.nj.us.